Queen's fell pony Emma named horse of a lifetime at awards
- Published
The late Queen's favourite riding pony Emma, has been named horse of a lifetime at the Horse & Hound awards.
The fell pony, who made a poignant appearance at the late monarch's funeral, won the accolade following a public vote.
The award and a bag of carrots was accepted by Lizzie Briant, who competed on Emma in showing classes.
She said: "Everybody adores her at the Royal Mews - there isn't a pony in the country that is better loved."
Emma took part in three pageants at the Royal Windsor Horse Show over the years including for the Queen's 90th birthday and her Platinum Jubilee.
The Queen's stud groom Terry Pendry who stood with Emma in the Castle grounds as the Queen's coffin made its way up the Long Walk at Windsor, said of learning of the award: "Her Majesty adored Emma.
"She is a comfortable ride and sure-footed. Emma always enjoyed a carrot out of a brown paper bag after riding."
Emma - whose full name is Carltonlima Emma - hacked out in Windsor Great Park with the Queen for 15 years, with their final ride together taking place in July.
On the day of the monarch's funeral in September, the Queen's sheepskin saddle cover and her silk headscarf which she wore when riding were laid over the saddle.
Buckingham Palace said the Cumbria-bred pony would continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews in Windsor.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.