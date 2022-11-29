Firms causing Reading traffic chaos could face fines
- Published
Firms that cause traffic chaos due to delayed and badly run roadworks could face fines under a new £100,000 scheme.
Management of roadworks in Reading would be contracted out to one company under the street works permit scheme.
Reading Borough Council's (RBC) transport lead, Tony Page, said any system offering improved coordination and sanctions was "to be welcomed".
But he warned it would not be a "magic bullet" for sorting out roadwork issues in the Berkshire town.
It would, however, give the council the power to fine companies for overrunning works and bad practices.
Currently, the council operates a street manager system but the new permit system would be "much more efficient", said Sam Shean, RBC's highways and traffic services manager.
'Aggravating'
This year, Reading has suffered huge tailbacks and congestion during various phases of CityFibre's £58m project to lay new cabling, which began in January.
In July, the firm's directors were grilled by councillors over the chaos but were given permission for another phase of roadworks to start on 3 October, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Mr Page said: "Clearly one of the things that is aggravating to us and our local residents is the phenomenon of overrunning or badly managed street works."
According to Department for Transport guidance, under the new system a company could be fined £500 for working without a permit, and £120 for breach of permit conditions.
Conditions that can be attached to permits include working hours, project duration in days, the width and length of road that can be occupied by roadwork projects, and whether equipment has to be removed after a day's work, said LDRS.
All contractors on public highways would have to adhere to the rules, including the council.
A report on the scheme revealed Reading would be one of the last local authorities to implement it.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.