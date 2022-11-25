Windsor Castle: Christmas pomp despite monarch's absence
A tree adorned with 3,000 lights towers over St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, as the royal residence has been transformed for Christmas tourists.
Four staff spent two days dressing the castle's traditional 20ft (6m) Nordmann fir and other trees at the castle.
Queen Elizabeth II spent her last two Christmases at Windsor due to the pandemic.
However, King Charles has opted to return to the Royal Family gathering at Sandringham in Norfolk.
