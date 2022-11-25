Slough MOT tyre centre engulfed by fire
A fire has engulfed a tyre garage.
Petersfield Avenue in Slough was closed as Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze at the two-storey MOT tyre centre at 04:00 GMT.
Seven vehicles were initially sent to the scene and the fire was brought under control by 07:00 GMT, the fire service said.
People were advised to avoid the area and residents asked to keep windows and doors shut during the operation. Two fire engines remain at the scene.
