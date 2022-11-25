Kyron Lee murder probe: Further arrests over street stabbing
- Published
Two more men have been arrested following the death of a man in Slough.
Kyron Lee, 21, was stabbed in the leg in Waterman Court on 2 October.
Police said he was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being attacked by a group.
Two 18-year-old men from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been released on police bail until 23 February. Four people have previously been charged with Mr Lee's murder.
They are Yaqhub Mussa, 21, of Daylesford Grove, Slough, Khalid Nur, 20, of Graylands Close, Slough, Mohammed Elgamri, 18, of Carter Close, Windsor, and a 17-year-old boy from Slough,
Yakoub Tarafi, 18, of Upton Road, Slough, has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.
Three further men aged 20, 23, and 27, all from Slough, who were arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be shock and haemorrhage, as a result of a stab wound to Mr Lee's right leg.
