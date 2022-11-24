London-Reading train disruption: Cracked track delays reopening
Efforts to restore rail services between London and Reading have been hampered after a crack was found in a section of rail track.
Trains between London Paddington, Reading, Bristol and South Wales were severely disrupted on Wednesday after power lines came down in Slough.
Network Rail said engineers had worked through the night to reopen the route.
But the unrelated problem with the track in the Kensal Green area means part of the line remains closed.
'Extended journey times'
The affected section of line is between London Paddington and Hayes & Harlington, resulting in reductions and cancellations on GWR, Heathrow Express and Elizabeth Line services.
Network Rail said GWR long-distance trains towards Bristol and South Wales would be reduced, and all London Paddington services subject to extended journey times.
Some GWR local stopping services will start and terminate at Reading.
On Thursday evening, there will be further cancellations to late-night trains to allow engineers to reinstate electric power to the damaged wires in Slough and repair the track defect in Kensal Green.
