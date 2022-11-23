Slough man arrested in connection with bus station fire
A man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into a fire at a bus station.
At 01:52 BST on 29 October, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) was called to a blaze across the whole roof of Slough bus station.
On Tuesday, an 18-year-old man from Slough was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
He has been released on bail and Thames Valley Police is continuing to investigate the incident.
