Festive electric car set to dazzle Bracknell's streets
An electric car decked out in festive lights is set to tour a Berkshire town to raise money for three charities.
Nico Martin, 33, will take to the streets of Bracknell for the fifth year running in his mini covered in 3,000 twinkling lights.
"Its purpose is to bring joy to as many people as possible," Mr Martin said.
This year, the lights on the car can create different patterns, messages, and animations - including a Christmas cracker.
The software engineer is raising money for three charities - the MS Trust, Duchenne UK and The Lexicon Charity Fund.
Mr Martin, who spent more than 48 hours fitting the 3,000 lights, said: "People just get blown away when they see it.
"They have an expectation of what it might look like but when they actually see it, their jaw just drops.
"It brings little moments of joy to people's lives."
He plans to drive the car through as many streets in and around the town in the run-up to Christmas and hopes to raise £10,000.
Previous tours by Mr Martin in the festive car have raised £6,000 in 2020 and over £8,000 in 2021.
The car's official switch-on is being held at The Lexicon shopping centre in Bracknell on Thursday from 17:00 GMT.
