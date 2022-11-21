Ticket glitch fixed for Slough Elizabeth Line passengers
- Published
An issue which caused some customers to be overcharged when using the new Elizabeth Line has been corrected, an online rail and bus ticket firm said.
The problem affected passengers booking tickets to travel from Slough.
Trainline said it had identified a problem with the way some fares were being calculated into London stations.
The company said it would be contacting customers who bought the higher-priced tickets "to make sure they do not pay more than they need to".
The issue apparently stemmed from the lack of availability of Bond Street as a destination on Trainline's website and app.
"Our tech team have investigated and deployed a fix that has resolved this issue," the firm told the BBC.
Since 6 November, passengers have been able to travel on the Elizabeth Line from Heathrow, Reading, Abbey Wood and Shenfield across London without having to change stations.
