Eton College boys 'booed' visiting state schoolgirls
- Published
Eton College has apologised after it was claimed girls visiting from a nearby state school were subjected to misogynistic language and racial slurs.
The school told the BBC a number of its pupils had been "sanctioned" after an investigation following an incident during a speech by Nigel Farage.
The former politician told the BBC the atmosphere was "riotous".
The college said it had apologised "unreservedly" for the "totally unacceptable" behaviour.
Claims made anonymously on social media, by a person who said they were a parent of one of the girls who attended the speech last week, said the students were also booed at the boys' public school near Windsor, Berkshire.
Prince William and his brother the Duke of Sussex both attended Eton, as did the former prime minister Boris Johnson.
The school charges in excess of £40,000 a year for boarders.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.