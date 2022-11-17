Princess of Wales visits Reading Ukrainian Community Centre
The Princess of Wales is meeting Ukrainian families who have fled to the UK since the Russia invasion.
On a visit to the Ukrainian Community Centre in Reading, the princess heard from volunteers helping refugees to settle in Berkshire.
Their work includes educational classes for children as well as providing support with employment and housing.
The centre has also been involved in delivering medical and humanitarian aid to the frontline in Ukraine.
