Kyron Lee: Further murder charges over street stabbing
- Published
A man and a boy have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Slough.
Kyron Lee, 21, was stabbed in the leg in Waterman Court on the night of 2 October.
Police said he was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being attacked by a group.
Mohammed Elgamri, aged 18, of Carter Close, Windsor, and a 17-year-old from Slough are due before Reading Crown Court later on Thursday.
Two men, from Slough, have previously been charged with Mr Lee's murder.
Yaqhub Mussa, 21, of Daylesford Grove, and Khalid Nur, 20, of Graylands Close, are due to appear at Reading Crown Court on 9 December.
Yakoub Tarafi, 18, of Upton Road, Slough, has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.
Three further men aged 20, 23, and 27, all from Slough, who were arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.