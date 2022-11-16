Wokingham sinkhole works crippling local business, businesses say
- Published
Ongoing roadworks to a sinkhole are "crippling" the local economy, some nearby businesses have said.
On 1 October, a Thames Water tanker was carrying out repairs to a collapsed sewer on Evendons Lane, Wokingham, when a hole opened up beneath it.
Community cafe owner Nic Lander and Rafiq Boukrida, who runs a barber shop, said takings were down.
Thames Water apologised for the disruption and said it would update residents and businesses "soon".
The roadworks are expected to run until the second week of December.
Mr Lander said Kimel Community Cafe, which is on the same road as the sinkhole, would still be £6,500 down on takings even if the roadworks finished on time.
"Having a three-mile [diversion] in place by the council so people can come round to the cafe with no signage is crippling us," he said.
"We're here to help support people that need work and if people can't get to us, we can't support them."
Mr Boukrida said the one-way system had "trapped" his barber shop business, which opened in June.
"Customers struggle to go into the shop as there is not many roads to go through," he said.
He added his business now sees "half of the customers".
Resident Sandra Carter described the one-way system as "dangerous" as it had led to cars "speeding along the local narrow lanes more".
A Thames Water spokesperson said: "We'd like to apologise for any disruption caused during this time.
"Our teams have been on the ground seven days a week investigating the damage so we can plan and start the necessary repairs."
They added the road closure and local diversion would remain in place during that time, and thanked the local council and Evendons Primary School for their support so far.
Wokingham Borough Council has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment over the diversion.
