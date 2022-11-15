Windsor: Peta protests use of bear skin in soldiers' hats
A protest against the use of bear skin for soldiers' hats took place at Windsor Castle's changing of the guard.
Campaigners from animal rights charity Peta unfurled a banner on Tuesday that said: "Bearskin caps? That's old hat!"
The organisation's Kate Werner said the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been offered a "faux fur" alternative.
But a spokesperson for the MoD said: "Reductions in the number of bearskins procured by the MoD would not reduce the numbers of bears being hunted."
Ms Werner told the BBC the use of bear skin is a "moral issue" and Peta has called for the MoD to ensure uniforms reflects "our morals and ethics as a society".
"We've devoted significant time and resources to developing the state of the art faux bear fur," she said.
"We are ready to meet with the MoD," she added, and said the faux fur has been offered for free until 2030 and after that, it would always be cheaper than real bear fur.
An MoD spokesperson said it has received notice that Peta has issued legal proceedings in this matter and cannot provide specific comment on an ongoing legal issue.
They said: "Bears are not hunted to order for the Ministry of Defence.
"Bear pelts used are a product of legal and licensed hunts, sourced exclusively from the regulated Canadian market."
