Maidenhead: Magnet Leisure Centre demolition work begins
Demolition work has begun on a leisure centre that will make way for a housing development.
A total of 434 homes will be built at the site of Magnet Leisure Centre in Holmanleaze, Maidenhead.
The footbridge over St Cloud Way has been removed, with a pedestrian crossing, cycle routes, and improvements to the subway planned.
The car park was closed in July as developer Countryside made preparations.
The new buildings will range from four to 11-storeys in height and hold a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
They will consist of 87 affordable homes, split into 33 rental properties and 54 in shared ownership.
The scheme is a partnership between Countryside and the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.
A three-month clearance schedule has started, which will allow for the construction of the first wave of 351 homes.
An additional 83 properties will be built at the former Ten Pin Bowling site as part of the second phase of the project.
