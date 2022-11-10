Reading drivers set to face yellow box junction fines
- Published
Drivers in Reading are set to face fines for stopping in yellow box junctions.
Reading Borough Council has gained extra enforcement powers from the Department of Transport to bring in the fines.
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be used to snap motorists who breach the rules on main roads throughout the town.
A date for the start of the new powers will be decided on 16 November.
Previously only local authorities in London could take action over moving traffic offences.
For the first six months drivers blocking the yellow box junctions will only be sent a warning notice by the council, as opposed to penalty charge notices, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.
The council said this will be done to ensure drivers are given "fair warning" of the fines.
The authority said the powers at existing yellow box junctions are the first to come in.
They could also be used by the authority for other moving traffic offences, including ignoring no right or left turn and no entry signs.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.