Kyron Lee: Further charge after man killed in street stabbing
- Published
Another person has been charged after a 21-year-old man was knocked off his bike and fatally stabbed in the leg in Berkshire.
Kyron Lee died in Waterman Court, Slough, on 2 October after being struck by a car in Earls Lane and attacked by a group of men.
Yakoub Tarafi, aged 18, of Upton Road, Slough, has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.
He was remanded to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court.
Two men, from Slough, have previously been charged with Mr Lee's murder.
Yaqhub Mussa, 21, of Daylesford Grove, Slough, is accused of murder, and Khalid Nur, 20, of Graylands Close, Slough, is charged with murder and disguising criminal property.
Both remain in custody and are due to appear at Reading Crown Court on 9 December.
Three further men aged 20, 23, and 27, all from Slough, were arrested in connection with the incident and remain on police bail.
