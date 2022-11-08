Planned electric vehicle charging area at Colnbrook dropped
- Published
Funds from a scrapped park and ride scheme will not be used to create a new electric vehicle charging point area in Slough.
Slough Borough Council had planned to create a 100-space electric vehicle and hydrogen refilling hub for heavy goods vehicles at Colnbrook, near the M4.
However, the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) said the investment of public funds was "too risky".
The land was previously earmarked for a 600-space park and ride area.
The electric vehicle charging scheme involved developing a piece of greenbelt land adjacent to Sutton Lane in Colnbrook, near junction 5 of the M4.
£5m scheme
Earlier this year Slough Borough Council scrapped proposals for a park and ride on the site to serve Slough town centre and Heathrow
An independent report by consultants UK Power Network Services (UPNS), which cost almost £50,000, found it was "no longer viable" due to changing circumstances, such as the expansion of Heathrow Airport.
UPNS found this alternative scheme to be "good" and could attract sufficient demand but was concerned about the need to override greenbelt policies to enable the development to go ahead, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It was also dependent on the council securing an agreement with landowners Grundon and developing the scheme could take up to three years.
With that in mind, members sitting on Thursday's Berkshire Local Transport Body are set to agree to withdraw the £5m from the park and ride scheme.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.