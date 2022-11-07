Transformation plans for Reading pool site submitted
Plans to transform the site of an old public swimming pool into a place for the elderly to live and access services have been submitted, four years after it was demolished.
The Central Swimming Pool site in Reading has been sealed off since 2018.
The hoardings have been decorated with street art, under the council's High Street Heritage Action Zone project.
The development would consist of seven buildings, under Reading Borough Council's proposal.
The council wants to build a total of 62 homes, made up of affordable and sheltered living accommodation, and an older persons' day care centre.
Earlier this year, designs for what would replace the pool were revealed at consultation events.
They showed car parking spaces would be limited to nine in total and split between two family homes, a wheelchair accessible flat, the day centre and the supported living flats.
All would have electric vehicle charging points and there would also be 32 bicycle spaces, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The council is conducting an in-person consultation event at the Oxford Road Community School on Monday evening.
