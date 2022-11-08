Sandhurst tree warnings ignored by council, say residents
Warnings about a tree that toppled into gardens during Storm Claudio were ignored by a council, residents have claimed.
The tree crashed into fences in Sandhurst, Berkshire, having previously damaged houses when a branch came off in September.
Resident Debbie Smith said Bracknell Forest Council had made an "error of judgement".
But the authority said an application to have it removed was "incomplete".
The tree, on Hungerford Close, was the subject of a Tree Protection Order (TPO), meaning an application to cut it down must be approved by the council.
A large branch fell in September, prompting renewed calls for it to be felled.
It led to the occupants of three homes having to temporarily move out while repair work was carried out.
The tree eventually came crashing down last Tuesday during Storm Claudio.
Ms Smith said how "incredibly lucky" it was the tree did not injure anyone during the two incidents and criticised Bracknell Forest Council for being "unhelpful from the beginning", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
She added: "We have had no apology from any of them and feel that if they had worked with us instead of against us, we could have prevented the tree from snapping in half."
Her neighbours Jodie and Conor, who moved back in on 27 October, now have to repair damage done to their garden and fences.
They said: "This could have killed someone both times, the walkway that many families use with their children was completely hit.
"Bracknell Forest Council have been completely negligent and have failed in their duty of care."
Stephen Chown, head of natural estates at the council, said the original application to fell the tree contained "incomplete information".
Residents had been told a new report would be required and this was submitted on 31 October.
"Very sadly, as circumstances have now shown, the arrival of the second report was not in time for the tree removal or a crown reduction to be approved and completed, either of which would have likely prevented the further collapse of the tree in recent high winds," he added.
