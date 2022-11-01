Damaged Slough Bus Station inspected after arson attack
The severely damaged structure of a bus station is being inspected following a suspected arson attack.
On Saturday at 01:52 BST Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a blaze across the whole roof of Slough Bus Station.
A Slough Borough Council spokesperson said its structural engineers were surveying the damage and the health and safety aspects of the building.
Police said the fire is thought to have started in a bus at the site.
No injuries or deaths were reported.
A local authority spokesperson said the council was likely to commission a full structural survey for safety reasons, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"The first thing we need to deal with is the safety aspect and then over time we will move on to what happens next," they added.
"The damage certainly looks dramatic and now it's the case of finding out what the actual damage is."
Two building control officers are involved with the investigation, it is believed.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses, or anyone with mobile phone footage or dash-cam footage, to come forward.
The bus station opened in 2011, its undulating shape representing waves of light inspired by Slough astronomer William Herschel.
It was part of the £450m Heart Of Slough project which regenerated the town centre.
