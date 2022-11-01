Earl of Wessex becomes patron of Reading Rep Theatre
The Earl of Wessex has been announced as the royal patron of a repertory theatre.
Prince Edward visited Reading Rep Theatre, which is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary, on Monday.
Last year it opened its new 163-seat theatre and cultural hub at a former Salvation Army hall in King's Road after raising more than £1m.
Edward said it was "rapidly becoming an essential part of the arts scene in Reading".
We are thrilled to announce HRH Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex, as the Royal Patron for Reading Rep: "I look forward to helping with reinforcing this theatre’s inspiring work in the local community and to supporting its future endeavours.” @royalfamilyhttps://t.co/9SvtHu9Ya1 pic.twitter.com/Z1uVnbU9zl— Reading Rep Theatre (@ReadingRep) October 31, 2022
He added: "It is creating pathways to the performing arts for young people, regardless of background; it is introducing new audiences to the performing arts through its outreach and access activities; and it is a space providing an alternative venue for creative and production talents to hone their skills.
"I look forward to helping with reinforcing this theatre's inspiring work in the local community and to supporting its future endeavours."
Paul Stacey, founding artistic director of Reading Rep, said: "His Royal Highness has shown incredible support for arts and culture and his recognition and support of Reading Rep and the work we do both on stage and in the community is humbling.
"We are excited to work with HRH in forwarding our shared goals and aspirations for art and culture in Reading."
The Earl is also patron of the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain, Northern Ballet, and The Orpheus Centre Trust.
He used to be a production assistant at Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Theatre Company, working on musicals such as Cats and Starlight Express.
Reading Rep was founded in 2012 and was originally based in a 60-seat studio space at Reading College.
It includes the Reading Rep Young Company for 16 to 24-year-olds interested in the performing arts.
