Berkshire charity sees demand soar after food vouchers axed
- Published
A children's charity has seen demand for its services double in three months as some parents face a future without the school holiday food voucher scheme.
The programme, championed by footballer Marcus Rashford, was scaled back by Reading Borough Council after funding changes by central government.
The council has introduced a single £125 "cost-of-living" voucher which will be distributed from November.
Wokingham charity First Days said it was "bracing" itself for winter.
The council used to give out £15 food vouchers per child to struggling families every week of the holidays.
'Desperate'
Charity founder Emma Cantrell said during half-term she had "families ringing in every day asking how they can get the free school meal vouchers".
"It's been desperate, we were able to direct them to food banks, but there's undoubtedly been an increase in hunger over the holidays," she said.
First Days, which operates from a Wokingham business centre but also has an outreach van distributing school uniforms and toiletries, has been running for 10 years.
"Families are feeling let down, they relied on those vouchers. I can't emphasise how terrifying it is for these people. We thought Covid was bad, this is way worse," Ms Cantrell added.
The founder said the charity, which normally helps about 4,500 children a year, anticipated it would see about 9,000 children by the end of the year.
'Target support'
"But we will have to turn away thousands more," she said.
Wokingham council was continuing to fund the holiday food voucher scheme, Ms Cantrell added.
Reading council said the introduction of the new voucher follows a change in Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) funding and would cover the period from October to the end of March next year.
In a statement, it said: "Given the level of need across the borough, which is increasing all the time, and the limited funding available from government...the council agreed back in May that revised support schemes would aim to spread the financial support available.
"They include a £125 voucher for families with school-aged children eligible for pupil premium free school meals, vulnerable children up to nursery age and care leavers."
A DWP spokesperson said: "Through our Household Support Fund we are working with local authorities in England to make sure the most vulnerable families are supported.
"Recently boosted by a further £421m, the fund allows councils - who know their areas best - to target support to those most in need, including providing extra support during the school holidays."
