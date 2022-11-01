Newbury: Refugee group volunteers to help restore canal
Refugee volunteers from Afghanistan, Syria, Iran and El Salvador are helping restore a canal.
The group have been working with the Canal & River Trust at Kennet and Avon Canal near Newbury in Berkshire while they seek asylum in the UK.
"Volunteering is very important to be part of the community," Saddam, 23 from Sudan, told the BBC.
"We don't have right at the moment for work so it's a great opportunity to help people and help the community."
They have been working with the charity and the existing volunteer towpath taskforce to transform the appearance of Bull's Swing Bridge and Bull's Lock.
Saddam has been in England for nine months and started helping the charity under the advice of Care 4 Calais.
"I will be a volunteer until I get my asylum claim," he said.
"The UK is my second home so I will [volunteer] here to help me integrate into this community," he added. "I feel safe here."
Matt Hudson works with the Canal & River Trust and told the BBC that under the scheme "everyone gains something".
He said this is the first time the trust has included refugees as volunteers and they are now looking at expanding the programme for thousands of miles of waterways.
"I know for our regular volunteers how much it helps them, their sense of well being, being out on the water way," he said.
