Reading: Stop-and-search extended after two hurt in pub
Police's stop-and-search powers have been extended after a suspected stabbing at a pub.
Two men in their 20s were taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident at The Sportsman in Whitley, Reading, on Friday.
Thames Valley Police arrested six men between 18 and 23 years old on suspicion of attempted murder.
A Section 60 order was issued following the events, extended until 05:20 GMT on Monday.
Under the order, police officers have greater stop-and-search powers on the following streets:
- Shinfield Road
- Pepper Lane
- Elm Road
- Elm Lane
- Rushey Way
- Footpath between Rushey Way and Valentine Close
- Valentine Close
- Halls Lane
- Whitley Wood Road
- Hartland Road
- Northumberland Avenue
- Cressingham Road
Det Insp James Humphries said: "A scene watch has been lifted but officers will be in the area continuing our investigation and patrolling."
All of the suspects have been bailed with strict conditions.
The two injured men remain stable in hospital.
