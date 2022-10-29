Reading: Six arrested after suspected stabbing at pub
Six men have been arrested after two men suffered serious injuries in a suspected stabbing at a pub.
Police were called to an incident at The Sportsman pub in Whitley, Reading, at 23:34 BST on Friday.
Two men, in their 20s, were taken to hospital and remain in a serious but stable condition.
Thames Valley Police have arrested six men on suspicion of attempted murder. The force has appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
It also issued a Section 60 order following the incident, allowing greater stop and search powers for officers in the Whitley area until 05:20 BST on Sunday.
Det Insp James Humphries said: "Members of the public will see more officers in the area and if they have any concerns they should raise them to one of our uniformed officers."
All six men remain in custody.
