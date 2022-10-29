Slough bus station fire being tackled by emergency services
- Published
Firefighters have contained a large fire that spread through a bus station.
At 01:52 BST on Saturday, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) was called to a blaze across the whole roof of Slough bus station.
The cause of the fire is unknown but Tim Readings, group manager for RBFRS, said the blaze is "mostly out".
He said the fire was 20m by 40m in scale and six engines were there to manage the damage.
Mr Readings added that bus companies have looked at alternative temporary bus stops.
Thames Valley Bus has said Route 15 would be suspended for all of Saturday and Services 2 and 5 would serve Brunel Way stops.
Service 703 towards Bracknell will also serve Queensmere Stop G instead of Slough Bus Station's Bay 10.
Thames Valley Police have said: "Cordons and road closures are in place, members of the public are advised to avoid the area."
Roads are shut on the A4 on Wellington Street in both directions, the A332 to Queensmere Road and the B416 Stoke road.
