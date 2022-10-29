Slough bus station fire being tackled by emergency services
Firefighters have contained a large fire that spread through a bus station.
At 01:52 BST on Saturday, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) was called to a blaze across the whole roof of Slough bus station.
The cause of the fire is unknown but Tim Readings, group manager for RBFRS, said the blaze is "mostly out".
Thames Valley Police said: "Cordons and road closures are in place, members of the public are advised to avoid the area."
The A4 on Wellington Street is shut in both directions, as is the A332 to Queensmere Road.
The B416 Stoke road is also closed.
