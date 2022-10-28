Concerns over power plant plans on Berkshire green belt
New plans for a gas-fired power station on green belt land have been unveiled.
Statera Energy has tabled proposals for an electricity generating facility near Binfield, on a five-hectare site located to the south-west of Howe Lane Farm and close to the M4.
The firm said the impact of the plant - which could generate 50 megawatts (MW) of electricity - would be "limited".
But residents have raised concerns over the scheme describing it as "glaringly inappropriate" and "insane".
If approved, the company hopes the plant would back up future renewable energy sources with natural gas and hydrogen to ensure the power generated is "reliable, has a low carbon footprint, and is affordable for consumers".
'Massive intrusion'
The development would include four gas engines with each engine block feeding electricity into a small substation connected to the existing overhead distribution line.
There would also be a new below-ground gas pipe connection into the existing gas main.
Statera Energy believes the impact on the landscape would be "limited" as no heritage sites would be affected and the encroachment into the countryside was "not unnecessary or unwarranted".
But the Environment Agency has already objected to the plant, saying its proximity to the River Cut poses "risks of pollution" to the surface water quality and would have "likely adverse impacts" upon the habitats and species of the watercourse.
Previous plans were also met with resistance from residents and subsequently refused due to their impact on the green belt, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A local resident said it was with "horror" that the plans have made a comeback.
Waltham Parish Council suggested the proposals were "obviously a massive intrusion" into the green belt and "should be resisted".
Residents have time until 21 November to comment.
