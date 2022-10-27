Reading: Opponents of traveller site want government to step in
- Published
Opponents of plans for a dedicated site for travellers in Reading are calling on the government to step in.
A seven-pitch facility is set to be created on land close to the Thames Water sewage treatment site in Island Road.
The proposals were put forward by Reading Borough Council and approved by the authority earlier this month.
But opponents want a government planning inspector to determine the application instead.
The council previously said the new facility, which has been given permission for 10 years, would curb unauthorised encampments.
But the Kennet Island Residents Management Company, which represents 3,000 residents, objected to the scheme saying there were "far better sites" elsewhere in Reading.
Opponents are now urging Alok Sharma, the Conservative MP for Reading West, to get a planning inspector to look at the proposals and make a decision.
In a letter to Mr Sharma residents said there were "four major grounds" to give "valid warrant" for an appeal and secondary review of the decision taken by the council.
Objectors said they believed the authority had a conflict of interest being both the applicant and the approver and they accused the council of acting "without impartiality".
They also argued that the lack of alternative sites was not a valid reason to approve the plans and said that neighbours and businesses were not adequately consulted.
Opponents also pointed out that the site was not located near any education and health centres, and said this was contrary to the government's national policy for traveller sites, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Council planners previously argued the facility would provide a much needed place for travelling communities to stay and curb unauthorised encampments elsewhere in Reading.
Both the council and Mr Sharma have been approached for comment.
