Chris Tarrant says Ukrainian family 'enhanced' his home life
TV presenter Chris Tarrant says he plans to get a flat for a Ukrainian family he has housed for eight months.
The 76-year-old former Who Wants to be a Millionaire host, said the family had "enhanced" his home life.
The mother, daughter and baby, who fled their home after the Russian invasion, have been staying at his home in a rural Berkshire village.
Tarrant confirmed he wants to get them a flat so they can be closer to city centre living.
In an interview on TV's Good Morning Britain, the former radio host said: "They've been with us since the beginning of the war.
"They were sleeping on the floor of airports in Poland before they came to us. The actual exit from Ukraine is just a horror story."
The broadcaster, who recently fronted travel programme Chris Tarrant: Extreme Railways, said a flat would mean they were closer to shops and pubs, as he lives in a rural area.
Describing them as "the sweetest people," the Reading-born presenter added: "They have enhanced my life, these people. I mean I know I've had my own kids but this baby is so sweet.
"She was seven months, now if she had stayed she'd be on the front of a tank or something. I mean the idea of what happened and how they got away is just extraordinary."
