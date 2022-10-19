AWE: Nuclear deterrent workers could go on strike
Workers who maintain the UK's nuclear deterrent will be balloted on strike action after a pay deal was rejected.
Some staff at Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE), based in Aldermaston, Berkshire, will be asked to vote on possible strike action in a two-week ballot from Monday.
Prospect said its members had been left with "no option but to move to a formal ballot" after unsuccessful pay talks.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the AWE have been contacted to comment.
The union said its members had been offered a 5% increase, along with an additional lump sum payment averaging £780. It said they do not address a "real-terms reduction in pay".
The Unite union said it was preparing to ballot workers over potential strike action. A spokesperson said the pay offer "was in reality a substantial pay cut".
AWE became a non-department public body wholly owned by the MoD in July 2021.
Mike Clancy, Prospect's general secretary, said the action was being taken after "several years of deteriorating workforce engagement and stagnating pay against inflation".
"Safely maintaining the UK's nuclear deterrent is a complex and highly stressful operation that requires an extremely high level of dedication and training at all levels," he added.
"It should attract a commensurate level of pay and respect, for these staff who keep the country safe. Staff are struggling with the basic costs of living which is unacceptable in the context of this employer and its funding."
