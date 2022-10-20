Young rapper seeking asylum in UK shares his story
- Published
An 18-year-old asylum seeker sharing his experiences through rap music has said he wants to inspire people "to never give up".
Mustafa came to Thatcham, in West Berkshire, from Sudan in 2020 and is supported by West Berkshire Council's 16 Plus and Leaving Care Team.
"Firstly, I came here to be safe, secondly I came here to achieve all my goals," he said.
Mustafa started rapping as part of a council programme.
He said: "I rap about my life, the situation of my country and sometimes motivational songs."
Mustafa has been supported by the local authority to create his own music in a studio, recording three songs in English so far, and performing in front of 100 people at a showcase.
"I want to be a rapper," he told the BBC. "I was listening [to rap music] in Sudan when I was young."
"When I am sad or I am not feeling well or hopeless, I put my headphones on and listen to rap music and that will give me courage, or great strength and motivation, and I will be happy."
One of his songs aims to help people find motivation: "Some people lose hope or they give up too easy, so I want them to never give up.
"There are tough days and there are bad days and life is hard, [but] I want people to keep going."
'Become a community'
Alongside learning English at college in Reading and creating his music, Mustafa has worked as a mentor for new asylum-seeking children.
He also helps deliver group activities to help them build new skills and develop a sense of community in the UK.
Nathan Bray, personal adviser at West Berkshire Council's 16 Plus and Leaving Care Team, said the club was set up to "bring our young people together and to become a community".
"It's a scary time for them when they first arrive and having that comfort and reassurance from someone who's been here a few years... it gives them something to aspire to," he said.
"By Mustafa becoming more confident, more able as a mentor, that then benefits his wider community as well."
