M4 Reading-Wokingham stretch to shut for weekend work
Drivers face disruption over the weekend due to the closure of a section of the M4.
About 5.5 miles (9km) of the eastbound carriageway between junctions 11 for Reading and 10 at Wokingham will be shut from 22:00 on Saturday.
The closure is part of the final stages of smart motorway work which began in 2018.
Traffic will be diverted via the B3270, A3290 and A329M with drivers warned to allow extra time.
National Highways said the stretch would reopen on Monday by 06:00.
The £848m project to turn the M4 into a smart motorway started in 2018 - between junctions 3 at Hayes and 12 at Theale, the hard shoulder is a traffic lane.
A new radar Stopped Vehicle Detection (SVD) system identifies a stopped vehicle, typically within 20 seconds.
In January, the government paused the rollout of smart motorways amid safety concerns until five years' worth of data has been collected to assess whether or not they are safe for drivers.
