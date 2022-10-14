Royal Berkshire Hospital aims to get ambulances back on the road
- Published
A hospital is taking extra measures to ensure ambulances can get back out on the road as soon as possible.
Royal Berkshire Hospital said the emergency department is improving the flow of patients from ambulances to where they can receive support.
Dr Rachael De Caux said: "We also start investigations early so we can have really clear decision making."
BBC analysis has shown an expected surge in new patients has not yet happened.
Instead, the waiting list in England is growing - it has hit seven million - because the NHS is carrying out fewer operations and treatments than it was before Covid, despite a push to boost capacity.
"We make it a priority to offload [from ambulances] and we do that by putting very senior clinicians at the front door where ambulances handover," consultant Dr De Caux said.
This means consultants can make dynamic risk assessments and get patients off the ambulance trolleys and onto a hospital trolley or into the waiting room.
Dr De Caux added the trust has worked with other hospitals so there is a flow through the department and patients are admitted to the most appropriate bed.
"Every trust is different and have their own challenges," she added.
"There'll be stuff those other trusts are doing that we can equally learn from and certainly as organisations we do come together to share good practice and to learn from one another."
She added hospitals have been doing this ahead of winter.
Covid infections have also been planned for by the hospital ahead of winter and Dr De Caux said the trust has plans to safely manage patients.
In the past two weeks, the hospital has seen infection numbers climb by about 30% and the trust has about 70 patients with Covid.
"We work closely with our colleagues and the rest of the hospitals so that we get flow through the department," Dr De Caux told the BBC.
But she added: "We need everyone to play their part, when you're called for your booster jab, it is immensely important you go for it.
"I had both my Covid and flu [vaccine] last Friday because it not only will hopefully protect me from getting very unwell, but it also protects the health service."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.