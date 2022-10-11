Tilehurst: Tribute to couple, 84, struck and killed by car
- Published
A couple who died after being hit by a car were "wonderful and beloved" parents and grandparents, their family has said.
Ralph and Brenda Jenkins, both 84 were struck by a silver Mercedes A170 in Park Lane, Tilehurst on Thursday.
In a tribute, their family said the retired teachers had enjoyed "62 years of happy marriage".
They both died at the scene. The car driver, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Paying tribute their family said the couple had "worked tirelessly to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support for over 40 years".
In recognition of their fundraising Mrs Jenkins was invited to a Buckingham Palace tea party and met King Charles, when he was Prince of Wales.
Thanking the emergency services and those who stopped to help the couple they said: "The family take comfort knowing they were with each other to the end."
