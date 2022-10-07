Police call handler Joshua Tilt in court over shared photos
A civilian police worker has appeared in court accused of sharing photographs of the dead body of a teenager.
Lewis Williams, 18, was found dead on a railway line in Slough, Berkshire, on 21 June.
Joshua Tilt, 31, from Birmingham, who was working as a British Transport Police contact handler, appeared before magistrates charged with wilfully misconducting himself in public office.
He is next due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 4 November.
Birmingham Magistrates' Court heard images from the force's control room were shared on a WhatsApp group in June 2022.
An inquest into Mr Williams's death is yet to take place.
British Transport Police said the force had referred itself, as routine, to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the allegations.
