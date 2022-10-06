Reading flats fire: Fatal arson started by 'nuisance neighbour'
A "devastating" fire at a block of flats that killed two men was started by a nuisance neighbour who was due to be evicted, a court has heard.
Hakeem Kigundu, 32, doused Rowe Court in Reading with petrol before setting it alight while most residents were still asleep on 15 December last year.
Kigundu has admitted to the murders of residents Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45, who died in the flames.
Reading Crown Court heard the defendant spent weeks planning the arson attack.
Opening for the prosecution ahead of sentencing, Alison Morgan KC said Kigundu's neighbours had repeatedly complained about him being a "nuisance" since February 2021 over issues with noise late at night.
He was eventually served with an eviction notice by his landlord the month before the fire, causing him to feel "hatred" towards those who complained about him, the court heard.
Ms Morgan said the subsequent arson attack was "premediated and devastating", with the defendant purchasing 20 litres of petrol in preparation.
"He set and lit the fire in the middle of the night when he knew it would cause the maximum amount of death, harm and destruction," the barrister said.
She added: "The catastrophic fire caused by the defendant led to the deaths of Neil Morris and Richard Burgess. Both were unable to escape the overwhelming effects of the fire.
"Others were left with no other option but to jump from the building to save themselves, sustaining significant injuries in the process.
"Countless people were harmed and lost all of their possessions in the blaze."
Ms Morgan said Kingundu was believed to be a Ugandan resident, having entered the UK illegally.
The sentencing hearing continues.
