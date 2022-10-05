Three more men arrested on suspicion of Slough murder
Three more men have been arrested as part of a murder investigation.
Kyron Lee, 21, who was identified by police earlier today, died after he was knocked off his bike and attacked by a group of men in Waterman Court, Slough, on Sunday night.
Three men, 20, 26 and 27, from Slough, have now been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
On Tuesday Yesterday, a 20-year-old man from Slough was arrested on suspicion of the same offences.
All four of the men remain in custody and Thames Valley Police said it is continuing with its inquiry.
Mr Lee was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane, Slough on Sunday.
About four men got out of the vehicle and chased him to Waterman Court, where he was attacked before the group fled in the same car, police said.
Mr Lee was pronounced dead at the scene just after 21:45 BST.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be shock and haemorrhage as a result of a stab wound to his right leg.
It added that his family are being supported by specially trained officers.
