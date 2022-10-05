Primary school reopens after Thames Water lorry fell in sinkhole
- Published
A primary school is reopening after a water company's lorry fell in a sinkhole next to it.
On Saturday, a Thames Water tanker was carrying out repairs to a collapsed sewer on Evendons Lane, Wokingham, when a hole opened up beneath it.
Evendons Primary School opened today despite the lorry remaining stuck.
A Thames Water spokesperson said: "A safe walking route has been agreed, although transport access for now remains limited to emergency vehicles."
"Part of the road is likely to be shut for some time, with a traffic diversion in place whilst we assess how best to remove it," they spokesperson continued.
"We're sorry for the ongoing disruption to residents and motorists, and to parents and children visiting the school."
