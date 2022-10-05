Windsor Castle crossbow suspect to stand trial next year
A man is due to stand trial next year accused of intending to harm the late Queen after he allegedly entered the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow on Christmas Day.
Jaswant Singh Chail was due to enter pleas to three charges, including an offence under the Treason Act.
The hearing at the Old Bailey for the 20-year-old, from Southampton, was adjourned until December.
A provisional trial date was set for 20 March.
