Slough murder inquiry: Police introduce stop and search order
- Published
Police have been given more stop and search powers in Slough after a murder investigation was launched.
The Section 60 order was introduced on Monday after a man in Earls Lane, Slough was fatally attacked by a group of men who had knocked him off his bike in a car.
Between Sippenham and Chalvey, officers now have more powers to stop and search people and vehicles until Wednesday.
The police said it would "prevent any further outbreaks of violence".
Insp Neil Elliot from Thames Valley Police said: "We understand that this is a very concerning time for the community in Slough, and so we are implementing this Section 60 Order."
The 21-year-old man was hit by a black Volkswagen Golf on Sunday night.
About four men got out of the vehicle and chased him to Waterman Court where he was attacked. The group then fled in the same car.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene just after 21:45 BST.
