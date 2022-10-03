Duane Denny murder: Killer Nyiah Williams jailed for life after concealing body
- Published
A murderer who concealed his victim's body for weeks before dumping him by the River Thames has been jailed for life.
Duane Denny's body was found in Erith, London, on 15 September 2021 after he was reported missing in Reading on 24 August.
Nyiah Williams, 46, was found guilty of his murder at Reading Crown Court.
Judge Heather Norton KC said Williams had shown Mr Denny's family and the court "utter contempt".
The court heard Mr Denny, who was 46, was a vulnerable, homeless drug user who was staying at Williams' home in Hadrian Walk East, Reading, when he was killed.
After killing him, fellow drug user Williams, who refused to attend his sentencing on Monday, wrapped up Mr Denny's body in a sleeping bag and plastic bags before storing it in a cupboard at his home.
When the smell of the decomposing body became unbearable, Williams took the packaged body and dumped it "like a piece of rubbish", the court was told.
Williams had only left prison after serving a sentence for another offence in September 2019.
The judge said he had a "lengthy and persistent history of serious violence" dating to the 1990s.
It remains unclear why Williams killed Mr Denny but the judge found Williams used Mr Denny's bank card before it was later used by another drug user.
Williams was also found guilty of perverting the course of justice and preventing a lawful burial.
The judge sentenced him in his absence to 26 years in prison. If he is ever released, he will remain on licence for the rest of his life.
She said it had been seen "humbling" to see Mr Denny's family, who had attended every day of Williams' trial, act with "great dignity" despite their loss and Williams' behaviour.
Det Insp Stuart Blaik, of Thames Valley Police, said Williams is a "violent and controlling bully who preys on the vulnerable".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.