Slough murder inquiry: Man dies after being knocked off bike and attacked
A murder inquiry has been started after a man was fatally attacked by a group of men who had just knocked him off his bike in a car.
The 21-year-old was hit by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane, Slough, on Sunday night.
About four men got out of the vehicle and chased him to Waterman Court where he was attacked. The group then fled in the same car.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene just after 21:45 BST.
Senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Andy Howard said: "This is a tragic and shocking incident. Details at this very early stage are limited, including descriptions of the offenders.
"It is therefore incredibly important we hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident."
He added the car could be damaged as a result of the crash and urged anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could be relevant to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Howard continued: "Our officers are at the scene and will remain so while our investigation continues.
"I appreciate that a serious incident such as this may create a lot of concern in the community, but... at this time there is no indication that there is any wider risk to the public."
Thames Valley Police confirmed the man's next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specially trained officers.
