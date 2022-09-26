Bracknell flat residents return after suspected chemical leak

Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service initially attended a reported water leak at Tudor House

Residents have been allowed back into their homes after a block of flats was evacuated following a suspected chemical leak.

Suspected chemicals were found in the flats in Lynn Crescent in Bracknell, Berkshire, after a water leak early on Sunday.

Police said residents were moved out as a precaution while the Royal Logistics Corps (RLC) assessed the substances.

They were able to return later on Sunday.

Bracknell Leisure Centre in Bagshot Road had been been set up as a rest centre for those people who had to leave their homes.

