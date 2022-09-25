Bracknell homes evacuated after suspected chemical leak
Homes have been evacuated following a suspected chemical leak.
Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a reported water leak at Tudor House off Lynn Crescent in Bracknell, Berkshire, at 05:30 BST.
But after inspecting the water leak, suspected chemicals were found in the building.
Thames Valley Police said as a precaution residents were moved out while the Royal Logistics Corps (RLC) assessed what the chemicals are.
The RLC was expected to remain on site until 18:00 BST.
Bracknell Leisure Centre in Bagshot Road has been set up as a rest centre for those people who have had to leave their homes.
