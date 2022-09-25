Reading allotment protesters' fears trees could be at risk
Protesters fear wildlife and trees are at risk as survey work is due to begin on land earmarked for housing.
Campaigners said contractors got past a makeshift blockade at a wooded area near the Tilehurst Allotments in Reading, which could have 80 homes built on them.
Preliminary work at the site owned by the Tilehurst Poor's Land Charity (TPLC) is set to begin on Monday.
Contractor Aspect Arboriculture has not responded to a request to comment.
Campaigners say the blockade, made up of protesters' cars, was passed on Friday and a portacabin has been set up, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The car park used by allotment holders is expected to be closed later "for health & safety reasons", TPLC said.
In a letter to plot-holders it said it "reserves its right to defend itself against trespass including, but not limited to, the removal of offending vehicles and the recovery of expenses incurred".
Protesters have since left the site.
Deborah Dadd, 50, an allotment holder and member of the Keep Kentwood Green campaign, said about 110 protesters had gathered to prevent a digger accessing the site, but that contractors got through when the number of cars was temporarily reduced to one.
Mrs Dadd said she feared surveillance work could prompt possible land clearance which would endanger animals living in the woodland.
Online petition
She cited a Thames Valley Environmental Records Centre survey which stated badgers, muntjac deer, foxes, slow worms and red kites were in the woodland between Armour Hill and Kentwood Hill.
Mrs Dadd said: "We want to speak to the ecologist for the project, because there are 32 species in these woods, six or seven are protected."
An online petition with more than 600 signatures is calling on TPLC to not sell the land and protect it from development, she added.
The two pieces of land could have new homes built on them according to the Reading Local Plan, LDRS reported.
In its letter TPLC said there would be a range of "essential investigations and surveys" and that an ecology study would be conducted.
TPLC and Aspect Arboriculture have objected to a blanket Tree Preservation Order currently in place.
