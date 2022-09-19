Queen's funeral: Mourners face Great Western Railway delays
Train services at Paddington station are suspended, disrupting the journeys of mourners heading to London or Windsor for the Queen's funeral.
Great Western Railway (GWR) said all lines between the west London station and Slough, Berkshire, are blocked due to damage to overhead electric wires.
The problem is affecting journeys for passengers travelling from Reading and Heathrow Airport.
Services run by GWR, Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth Line are disrupted.
The issue means many mourners hoping to secure a position to see the funeral procession could now arrive too late.
The Queen's funeral begins at 11:00 BST at Westminster Abbey, but central London viewing areas for the procession are closing before then to avoid overcrowding.
Passengers on a severely delayed Paddington-bound train were told by a member of staff on the public address system: "My sincerest apologies for the delays on such an important day for the country."
The problem at Hayes and Harlington station was reported at about 06:45, they said.
GWR said Chiltern Railways, Transport for London (TfL) and Southern Railway are taking passengers via any reasonable route until further notice. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.
The lines between Reading and Newbury are also closed after a person was hit by a train.
This is causing GWR trains to be diverted, delaying journeys to the capital. Disruption is expected until 10:00.
The issues come during one of the UK's biggest transport operations as mourners descend on London and Windsor.