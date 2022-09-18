Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: What will happen in Windsor?
Thousands of people are expected in Windsor on Monday to say a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.
Her Majesty's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 BST, before her coffin is transported to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Here is what we know about how events will unfold in Windsor on the day:
Journey to Windsor
Following the funeral service, the Queen's coffin will be drawn in a walking procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, where at about 13:00 BST it will be transferred to the new State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
The route in full, starting from London, is: Apsley Way, South Carriage Drive, Queens Gate, Cromwell Road, Talgarth Road (via Hammersmith Flyover), Great West Road (A4), Great South West Road (A30), London Road (A30) (via under Chiswick Flyover), Staines Road (A30), Windsor Road (A308), Albert Road (A308) to Shaw Farm Gate.
The hearse is expected to arrive in Windsor at about 15:00 BST.
Funeral procession
Just after 15:00 BST there will be a walking procession up Windsor Castle's Long Walk.
The three-mile (5km) avenue will be lined with members of the armed forces.
King Charles III and senior members of the Royal Family are expected to join the cortege in the Quadrangle in Windsor Castle a little later.
Committal service
A televised committal service for Her Majesty will take place in St George's Chapel at 16:00 BST.
It will be attended by a congregation of about 800 guests and will be conducted by Dean of Windsor David Conner, with a blessing from Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
The committal service is expected to come to an end at about 16:45 BST. That evening, at a private family service, the Queen will be buried together with her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI memorial chapel, located inside St George's Chapel.
Where to watch the service
There will be public viewing areas on the Long Walk in Windsor for the committal, along with viewing screens to watch the service in Westminster Abbey.
Water stations, toilets, catering and waste facilities will be provided across the town, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has confirmed.
The Queen's state funeral will also be screened in some cinemas and parks in the south of England.
How to get to Windsor
People visiting Windsor on Monday have been encouraged to use public transport where possible.
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council has announced that 21 roads will be fully closed all day.
Residents living in these roads will not be able to leave or enter the area when the restrictions are in place.
The reopening times are currently unknown.
Train operators have said all services will be "extremely busy" and travellers have been warned not to attempt to go to London for the funeral and then to Windsor for the committal service.
As it is a bank holiday, normal ticket restrictions have been lifted.
Where to park
On Monday, parking will be suspended between 00:01 and 23:59 BST on A308 Osborne Road, A308 Frances Road and A308 Alma Road.
But all council-owned public car parks, except for Home Park, will be open - although they have very limited availability, according to the council.
There will be parking at Windsor racecourse in Maidenhead Road which will cost £12 and will be card payment only on arrival, while the Review Ground car park on the A332 will cost £20.
Policing and security
Thames Valley Police will be mounting its largest policing operation on Monday, according to the force's police and crime commissioner (PCC).
PCC Matthew Barber has said he believed there would be a bigger crowd than the 150,000 at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.
The force has deployed its armed response, mounted section and drone units as part of its security preparations, while specialist officers will patrol the busy waterways.
Officers have also been patrolling areas of the town with dogs, including the centre, the Long Walk, and Home Park, searching phone boxes, drains, and bins for suspicious items.
