Queen Elizabeth II: Royals' route to Windsor for committal service issued
The route the Royal Family will take to Windsor for the Queen's committal service on Monday has been published.
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey, before her coffin is transported to St George's Chapel in Windsor at about 15:00 BST.
Her Majesty died at Balmoral on 8 September, aged 96.
Buckingham Palace said the route to Windsor, which was published on Friday, was "planned with the public in mind".
The route in full, starting from London, is:
- Apsley Way
- South Carriage Drive
- Queens Gate
- Cromwell Road
- Talgarth Road (via Hammersmith Flyover)
- Great West Road (A4)
- Great South West Road (A30)
- London Road (A30) (via under Chiswick Flyover)
- Staines Road (A30)
- Windsor Road (A308)
- Albert Road (A308) to Shaw Farm Gate
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council announced on Thursday that 21 roads will be fully closed all day on Monday, and for a time on Saturday, ahead of the committal service.
